Evans, Dorene M. April 13, 1923 - July 5, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Evans. Survived by her children, Doug (Jan) Evans and Patti (Chuck) Freyermuth; grandchildren, Christi, David (Amy), Nick, Evan, Kaitlin and Jarid; and four great grandchildren. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, 10:30am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church with interment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. VISITATION with the family begins Wednesday, after 5pm with a Prayer Service at 7pm, at the Pacific Street Chapel. The family suggests memorials be made to CUES or the Stephen Center. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

