Evans, David J. October 2, 1963 - May 13, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Jack Evans; and brothers, Bobby and John Evans. Survived by wife, Robin; mother, Mary Widman; daughter, Shannon (Shawn) Suhr; step-sons: Dalton, Dayton, and Ronald Poppino; grandson, Whitley Suhr; granddaughter, Zurayna Poppino; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. OPEN VIEWING: 9am-7pm, Wednesday, May 20, at Forest Lawn. Private Family Graveside Service. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha | www.forestlawnomaha.com

