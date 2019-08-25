Evans, Dale Leroy April 23, 1934 - August 8, 2019 Passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Melbourne, FL at the age of 85. Dale was born in Ansley, NE to Annis and Cyrus Evans. After graduating from Litchfield High School in 1951, Dale started farming, taught in a Country School, and later worked in construction with Peter Kiewit. As a heavy equipment operator, Dale was instrumental in paving the runways at Omaha's Eppley Airfield. Dale is survived by his partner, Sue Arnett; daughters, Wendy Fleming, Kristy McGuire (Mick), and Mindy Foral (Scott); son, Steve Johnson (Kathy); grandchildren: Dawn Fleming, Erin Lake (Robert), Evan Fleming, Chelsea Kildow (Beau), Bailey McGuire; Karly, Ben, and Lauren Johnson; and Maya and Hudson Foral; and great-granddaughter Quinn Kildow. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marilyn; three brothers; and one sister. Dale received his real estate license in 1961, followed by his broker's license in 1964. He began working for Bond Co., before spending 12 years as the Coowner and Vice President of Imperial Real Estate Company. Dale went on to sell real estate for Town & Country, CBS, and finally NPDodge. As a builder, he helped develop Pacific Heights, Maple Village, Trendwood, and Eldorado. Dale helped bring MLS to Omaha and served as President of the Omaha MLS in 1969, as well as President of the Omaha Home Builders Association in 1972. Dale was the National Director for the National Association of Home Builders for six years, and served as the Director of the Omaha Real Estate Board. In 1973, he was the Nebraska National Home Builder Representative. In 1979, Dale was the Nebraska State Director of the National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers and served as their State Deputy Director in 1986. While working with CBS Real Estate, Dale received the Distinguished Salesman Award, Triple Crown Award, and Bud Smith Leadership Award. Dale also received his auctioneer's license in 1987, and was known to auction at Omaha charity events. Dale enjoyed traveling to new places and revisiting his home town for the Litchfield Old Settlers Picnic. He was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker football fan, and loved having fun with his friends and family. He never met a stranger, and many of his clients came to consider him family because of how he truly cared about people. Dale believed that, "They may not remember what you said, they may not remember what you did, but they will always remember how you made them feel." He lived by the motto, "The man who says it can't be done is usually interrupted by the man who is doing it." MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held Friday, August 30, at 11am at Westwood Church 13056 Atwood Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Litchfield High School, 500 North Main, checks payable to Litchfield Public School, memo line: Dale Evans Athletics Memorial Fund. Memorials can also be sent to Litchfield Community Club, P.O. Box 32, for the Old Settlers Picnic; or Litchfield Christian Church, P.O. Box 58, Litchfield, NE 68852.
