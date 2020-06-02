Eurek, Dennis W. November 30, 1958 - May 30, 2020 Age 61, of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Virgil and Georgia Eurek. Survived by sister, Leslie Eurek and husband Mikel Schmidt; brother, Johnny Eurek; niece, Cortney Eurek; many cousins, other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF DENNIS' LIFE: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 10:30am, with visitation one hour prior to the service, with social distancing, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). Interment: Westlawn-Hillcrest. To view a livestream of the service or for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72ND ST. CHAPEL 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

