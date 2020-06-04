Eurek, Anthony E. January 15, 1926 - May 31, 2020 On Sunday, May 31st, 2020, Anthony (Tony) Edwin Eurek of Omaha, NE, loving father of daughter Barbara, and son Mark, passed at the age of 94. Tony was preceded in death by his loving wife and lifelong companion Loretta Wozniak Eurek of Fullerton, NE. Tony was the youngest of the Eurek family of Cedar Rapids, NE. Son of Stanley and Carrie Eurek, and youngest brother of Louis and Richard Eurek. Tony joined the Navy at 17 years old where he had the great opportunity to circle the earth twice as a naval mechanic on the SS Brooklyn during WW II. In his later years he would reminisce about the places he had been, and the stories of a young man from Nebraska as he traveled to various points around the world. After his service to his country Tony worked briefly for Ford Motor Company in California before moving to Chicago where he met his wife Loretta and eventually marrying. Tony began working for International Harvester in Melrose Park, IL as a guard. He had the opportunity to work his way up over the next 30 years to become a regional sales manager for IH. Again, his careers gave him the opportunity to travel the US for most of his 30 years with IH. Most notable was his 6 months he spent in Iran and Russia respectfully, where he represented IH as their sales and support team. In retirement Tony spent many hours in his garage building cars and boats which was his passion. A funeral service for Tony will be held 10AM Friday, June 5th, 2020 at Roeder Mortuary 108th and Maple. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, NE. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com
