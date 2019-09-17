Etter, Betty D. January 18, 1926 - September 15, 2019 Of Elkhorn. Preceded in death by husband, Arthur F. Etter. Survived by daughters, Kathryn Etter, Mary (Chris) Jensen, Terri (Carl) Davis; grandchildren: Jeri (Matt), Jen (Quentin), Steven, Christian, Jacqueline, Michelle (Steven); four great-grandchildren, family and friends. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, 10:30am, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 20500 W Maple Rd., Elkhorn, NE, with Visitation one hour prior. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or VNA Hospice. Special Thank You to the staff at Brookestone Meadows. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

