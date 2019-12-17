Estrada, Justin Andrew

Estrada, Justin Andrew September 30, 2001 - December 14, 2019 Preceded in death by great-grandparents, Clifford and Evelyn Gronemeyer, William and Tatiana Campbell; grandmother, Tawn Gronemeyer. Survived by father, Daniel Estrada; mother, Cari (Joseph) Kenney; siblings, Katelyn and Colin Kenney, Gabriel and Alexander Estrada; grandparents, Steven Gronemeyer, Miguel Estrada, Marina Cruz; many other loving relatives and friends. VISITATION with the family Wednesday, 5-8pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday, 1pm, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church (7706 S 96 St). Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands. It is our hope, others may experience a safe place for fellowship and friendship. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.