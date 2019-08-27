Estrada, Jaycoby February 19, 2008 - August 23, 2019 Age 11 of Blair, passed away August 23, 2019. Survived by his parents John and Melissa, siblings; Seth, Alycia, Abbigale, Zane, and Malcolm, grandparents; John and Paula Retelsdorf of Omaha, Kim Cartwright of Oklahoma, Alan Pittaway of Ohio, and Anthony and Vicki Estrada of California, along with many great grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, August 30, 1pm, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Omaha. Graveside services will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday, August 29th, with family receiving friends from 6-8p at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 | www.campbellaman.com

