Estey, Joseph "Joe" J. February 29, 1928 - October 18, 2019 Age 91 of Ashland, NE. Survived by children, John (Rosemarie) Estey, James (Karla) Estey, William (Mary Kay) Estey, Kathryn (Kenneth) Broz, Mary (Dennis) McCune, Patricia (James) Baier, Denise (Mark) Kepford, Mark Estey, Elizabeth, Joyce (Steve) Bogatz, Barbara Yunker, and Kellie Alley; 44 grandchildren; and 50 great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia "Pat" Estey; daughter, Elizabeth Abercrombie; grandson, Brandin Estey; and son-in-law, Walter Yunker. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 22, 10am, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1625 Adams St., Ashland. VISITATION: Monday, October 21, 5-7pm, with 7pm ROSARY all at Church. Interment: Ashland Cemetery, Ashland. Memorial of choice. MARCY MORTUARY 104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343

