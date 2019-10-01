Estes, Paul S. Sr. April 5, 1921 - September 27, 2019 Age 98, WWII Veteran, Marine Corps Pacific Theater. Preceded in death by wife, Mildred M. "Chip" Estes; son, Thomas C. Estes; brother, Robert F. Estes. Survived by sons: Paul Jr., Steve (Pat), Jim (Deb); daughter, Kathy (Bob) Seymour; daughter-in-law, Linda Estes; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. SERVICES: 11am Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Forest Lawn. Visitation begins one hour prior to service. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Habitat for Humanity. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. www.forestlawnomaha.com

