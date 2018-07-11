Essman, Jeanine Joyce "Jean" Jan 3, 1961 - Jul 6, 2018 Jeanine "Jean" Joyce Essman, daughter of Bob and Marva (Hayek) Kasl was born January 3, 1961 in Crete, NE. She passed away July 6 at her home in Lincoln with her family by her side. She was beloved by all she touched, especially by her husband, Paul, and their children, Andrew Kasl and Samantha Lena. Jean was a farm girl who knew she wanted to be a teacher like her Mom from the start. Although the majority of her students were pre-school special education, many of them would recognize her years later and call out "Miss Jean!" when they saw her. Jean enjoyed spending time with her family and attending Andrew's and Samantha's many activities. Before her passing, she loved being part of both children's weddings and helping to find their first homes. She was a special aunt and great aunt to her nieces and nephews. Jean was confirmed in the Dorchester Methodist Church and later joined St. Mark's Methodist Church in Lincoln. She went to Dorchester schools and graduated with the class of 1979. After graduating from Kearney State College in 1983, she taught special education in Kansas for two years, and later received her master's degree from Doane College. Jean then continued to teach in Lincoln for 23 years. She was a member of the Dorchester Legion Auxiliary and the ZCBJ Tabor Lodge for over 50 years. She was very proud of her Czech heritage and she worked with 4-H and youth activities. Jean enjoyed gardening and she loved to read. She was always there to support and take care of those in need. Jean is survived by her husband, Paul Essman (32 years); children, Andrew (Natalie) Essman of Eagle and Samantha (Christopher) Hobelman of Waverly; parents, Bob and Marva Kasl; sisters, Sandy (Chuck) Rains and Judy (Mark) Bors; and sister-in-law, Sheri Kasl, all of Dorchester; father-in-law, Roger Essman of Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Lisa Essman (Mark Vucenich) of Pennsylvania, and Amy Essman (Don Gentle) of Missouri; special friend, Belinda Becker of Omaha; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and students. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bobby Kasl and Brad Kasl; mother-in-law, Larae Essman; and grandparents, George and Emma Kasl and Lumir and Evelyn Hayek. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, July 14, at 2pm, St. Mark's Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, with Pastor Kara Hillhouse officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Project Purple, Early Childhood Programs, or Lincoln Children's Zoo would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com. "This is the day the Lord has made; Rejoice and be glad in it." Psalms 118:24 Trump Funeral Services 1600 West "O" Street Lincoln, NE (402) 476-1501
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.