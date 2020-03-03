Essex, Syntha Elizabeth

Essex, Syntha Elizabeth October 27, 1931 - February 29, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Elizabeth Judd; husband, Jim L. Essex. Survived by children, Charles Essex, Diane (Mark) Kelsic, Carol (Jim) Essex-Klutho; grandchildren, Nicole (Allan) Pettit, Willilam Essex; great-grandchildren Ruby and Krista; friends of Lois W. VISITATION: Thursday, March 5, from 5-7pm. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, March 6, at 11am. Both services will be held at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. In leiu of flowers, memorials in Syntha's name can be made to ALS in the Heartland (1320 South 119th Street Omaha 68144) or Omaha Al-Anon Information Services (105 South 49th Street Suite G, Omaha 68132). Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500

To plant a tree in memory of Syntha Essex as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.