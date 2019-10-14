Espejo, Isaac S. March 31, 1938 - October 11, 2019 Isaac was a co-owner of Omaha's first original Mexican restaurant, El Charro, est. 1954. Preceded in death by parents, Antonio and Maria; siblings, Antonio Jr., Paul, and Vera; and grandmother, Lande. Survived by wife, Mary; children, Marci, Isaac Jr., Rick, and Moni; siblings, Vince, Mary, Nina, Ezequiel, and Jesse; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. GATHERING of family and friends will be held Tuesday, October 15, from 1-3pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest, with BURIAL to follow. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

