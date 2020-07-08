Esch, Harold J.

Esch, Harold J. June 4, 1941 - July 5, 2020 Survived by wife, Alice; children, Wayne Esch, Denise Powers, Kim Esch; grandchildren, Michaela, Olivia, Belinda and Joe; sister, Irene Schmitt (Richard). Family will receive friends Thursday, July 9th from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Friday, July 10th, 9am West Center Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

