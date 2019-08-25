Esaias, Kristie L.

Esaias, Kristie L. April 28, 1970 - August 23, 2019 Gretna, NE. Survived by father Dick McAlpin; significant other Robert James Vogt; children, Kayla Esaias (Corey Engquist), Dustin Esaias, Carrie Mesenbrink (Zach), and Ryan Vogt (Brea McIntosh); grandchildren: Gavin, Bradley, Emma, Shylinn, Jayden, and one blessing coming; siblings, Kim Pierson, Verl Baker, and Kory Pierson; family and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday from 5-7pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday at 10am at Roeder Mortuary. INTERMENT in West Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. 402-332-0090 | www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.