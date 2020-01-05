Erwin, Casey M. May 11, 1991 - January 1, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by Kitty Smither, Murle Erwin. Survived by family: Vanessa Erwin, Tim Erwin (Tori), Katie Madden (Shawn), Emily Chadek (Matt), Gwen Madden, Beth Madden, James Keenan, family and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, 5-7pm, with 6pm Vigil Service, at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, 10am, at St. James Catholic Church, 9025 Larimore Ave. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Unbound or St. James Catholic Church Building Fund. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Casey Erwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.