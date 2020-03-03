Ernst, Kay December 2, 1945 - February 29, 2020 Age 74, of Falls City, NE. Born December 2, 1945 to Lynne and Margaret (Ohrt) Schroeder. Survived by husband, Gene; sons, David and Doug. FUNERAL: Friday, March 6, 10:30am at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home. VISITATION: Thursday, 7-8pm, at Funeral Home. DORR AND CLARK FUNERAL HOME 2303 Harlan St., Falls City, NE | 402-245-2424 | Dorrandclark.com

