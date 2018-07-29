Ernesti, Patricia K. Jan 7, 1950 - Jul 25, 2018 Seward, NE formerly of West Point. Age 68. On May 27, 1972, she was united in marriage to Glenn C. Ernesti in Grand Island, NE. Patricia, along with her best friend, Donna Martens, owned and operated Patti's Pantry and later Talents Unlimited Bakeries in West Point, NE. She worked as a dispatcher, EMT, and Jailer for Cuming, Thurston and Seward counties. She enjoyed quilting and volunteering for the Red Cross (Children Disaster Relief). Survived by children: Andrea (Steve) Daly, Mike Ernesti of Seward, Donna (Scott) Lackas, David (Stacey) Ernesti, Stephanie (Rob) Yudelson, Christine (Chad) Howser, Suzanne Ernesti of North Bend; 13 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Judith Parker of Silver Springs, MD; and brother, Rodney Newill of Lyons. VISITATION: Monday, July 30, from 1-8:30pm, with the family Receiving friends from 6:30-8pm, all at Zabka Funeral Home, Seward. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Tuesday, July 31, at Seward United Methodist Church, with Pastor Robert Perry officiating. GRAVESIDE and INTERMENT SERVICE: Seward Cemetery. Memorials: ASPCA for animal rescue. Condolences at: www.zabkafuneralhome.com ZABKA FUNERAL HOME 410 Jackson Ave., Seward, NE 402-643-2924

