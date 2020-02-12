Ern, Beverly Joan

Ern, Beverly Joan December 14, 1930 - February 7, 2020 Age 89. Beverly worked at Wake Robin Elementary School for 20 years where she touched the lives of many children. She was also an Avon representative for 30 years. Preceded in death by her husband William H. Ern; father Robert Huston; mother Ruth Raper; brother Ronald Huston; and sister Bonnie Carpick. Survived by children, Thomas Sigman III (Donna M.), Keitha Simpson (Gary), Robin McDermett (Dennis), Guy Ern (Connie), and Tracy Ern; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-granddaughters; and sister-in-law Betty Popek. RECEPTION of FRIENDS: Saturday, February 15, from 4-6pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, with MEMORIAL SERVICE starting at 6pm. Private Inurnment. Memorials to the charity of your choice. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

