Erisman, Norman "Norm" Age 77 Norman "Norm" Erisman, of Omaha, died Jan. 13, 2020. VISITATION: Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, 9am-1pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 2pm, Hall Funeral Chapel, Auburn. Burial: Sheridan Cemetery, Auburn. Hall Funeral Chapel Auburn, NE | (402) 274-3131 | www.hallfuneral.net

