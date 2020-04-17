Erickson, Patricia D.

Erickson, Patricia D. April 15, 1955 - April 13, 2020 Patricia Diane Erickson, a loving wife, mother and friend, passed away on April 13th, 2020 at the age of 64. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Marie Sundquist, and her daughter, Dawn Warner. Patti was born in Omaha, Nebraska. She graduated from Ralston High School. She worked as an administrative assistant for Ra Neurological for 15 years. Patti was an avid Huskers fan. She also loved traveling, shopping and spending quality time with her family. Patti is survived by her spouse of nearly 30 years, Kenneth Erickson; her children: Ashleigh Welch, Michelle (Steve) Pace, Teri (Kevin) Vaughan, Tami Erickson, Blaine Erickson, Kelly Erickson, Victoria (Greg) Pitzele, and Joe (Denise) Kuntz; her sister, Connie (Dave) Campion; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION OF LIFE to be held at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Erickson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.