Erickson, Olive Leslie January 19, 1918 - October 13, 2019 Preceded in death by loving husband Gordon, oldest son Eric, sister Jean Reed. Survived by children Kirsty (Gary) Davis, Leif, Karen, Nils, Ingrid, Lars; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Sandra; extended family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, Oct 16, from 6-8pm. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, Oct 17, at 1pm. Both services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Unitarian Church (3114 Harney St, Omaha, 68131). Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500

