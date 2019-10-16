Erickson, Olive Leslie January 19, 1918 - October 13, 2019 VISITATION: Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 6-8pm. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, Oct. 17, at 1pm. Both services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Unitarian Church (3114 Harney St, Omaha, 68131) or Henry Doorly Zoo (3701 S 10th St., Omaha 68107). Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

