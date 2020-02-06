Erickson, Jennie May 14, 1932 - January 9, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Parker; parents; brother Frank Catalano; and sister-in-law Dorothy Catalano. Survived by nephews, niece, and extended family. VISITATION: Saturday, Feb. 8, 9:30-10:30am, with FUNERAL MASS starting at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, please say a Mass for Jennie at your local parish, or donations can be made to Mount Michael Abbey (22520 Mt Michael Rd, Elkhorn, NE 68022). Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

