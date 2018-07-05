Erickson, Florence M. Jun 14, 1923 - Jul 3, 2018 Age 95 years of Oakland, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE Friday, July 6, 2018, 10:30am at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland, NE. VISITATION Thursday 5-8pm with family receiving friends at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. VISITATION will also be held 1 hour prior to Service at the Church. BURIAL Oakland Cemetery, Oakland. MEMORIALS First Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Swedish Heritage Center PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES OAKLAND Oakland, NE 402-685-5673 www.pelanfuneralservices.com

