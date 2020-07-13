Epstein, Harold "Bae"

Epstein, Harold "Bae" June 8, 1923 - July 11, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Jenda Etta Epstein; parents, Abraham and Sophie Epstein; brother, Jack Epstein; and sister, Sarah Schreiber. Survived by sons, Paul (Sandy) Epstein, Steven (Lori) Epstein, and Gary (Lisa) Epstein; 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Private Graveside Services will be Monday at Beth El Cemetery. Memorials to the Harold and Etta Epstein Chapel Fund at Beth El Synagogue, or Beth El Synagogue. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Epstein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.