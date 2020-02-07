Enzolera, Kathleen A. "Kathy" October 22, 1947 - February 3, 2020 Age 72. Kathy was a neonatal intensive care nurse for many years. Preceded in death by parents, Margaret and Francis Weiss; in-laws, Sebastian and Edith Enzolera; sister-in-law, JoAnn Tess. Survived by husband of 53 years, Anthony; daughters, Vicky Nelson (Kirk) and Ann Walker (Torrey); grandchildren, Heather, Amanda, Dylan, Josie, Caleb and Kylie; brothers, Tim Weiss (Charlotte), Fr. Joe Weiss SJ, Bernie Weiss (Debra), and Mark Weiss (Linda); sister-in-law, Nancy Monestero (Al); brothers-in-law, Bill Tess and Subby Enzolera (Lynn); and many nieces and nephews. RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: Sunday, February 9th, 5-7pm, with Vigil Service at 7pm, at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MEMORIAL MASS: Monday, February 10th, 10:30am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. INURNMENT: Monday, February 10th, 2:30pm, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to St. Mary's Catholic Church. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

