Engstrom, Lois M. Age 91 Lois M. Engstrom, of Waterloo, NE, died September 7, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Donald; three brothers and one sister. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel and Ann of Papillion; Michael and Kathleen of Arizona; and Royce and Mary of Montana; daughter and son-in-law, Suzy and Bill Parsons of Bennington; nine grandchildren: Amy Dunham, Craig Engstrom, Brendan Keenan, Michael Engstrom, Iris Gregg, Tyler Engstrom, Carey Wheelhouse, Tony Parsons, and Jessie Rinke; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Wayne Scott of Michigan; many nieces and nephews; and many friends in Arizona. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday October 12, 2019, 10am, at the funeral home. To leave condolences, please visit www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

