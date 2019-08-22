Engstrom, Kathryn Kay

Engstrom, Kathryn Kay September 4, 1956 - August 8, 2019 Kathryn Kay Engstrom, age 62, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019 due to diabetes. She was born on September 4, 1956 in Omaha, NE, to Bud and Beverly Kidder. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She worked for the Omaha Public Schools for 26 years as a dedicated paraprofessional in the elementary schools. Kathryn is survived by her husband, Gary Engstrom; daughter, Heidi Engstrom; grandchildren, Leo and Maeve; mother, Bev Kidder; sisters, Sandy Lucks, Tracy Kidder; and brother, Jay Kidder. Preceded in death by her father, Bud Kidder.

