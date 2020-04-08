Engman, Lois March 17, 1922 - April 6, 2020 Preceded in death by siblings, Harry, Elmer, Louie, Caroline, and Lillian. Survived by daughter, Cindy Soukup; grandchildren, Stephanie (Demetrius Washington) Soukup, Trevor (Corinne) Soukup, Tahnee (DJ Watkins) Soukup, Cody Soukup; great-grandchildren, Camden, Lukas, and Josephine Soukup, Landen and Rowan Watkins; nieces. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Susan G. Koman (8707 West Center Road, Suite 101, Omaha, Nebraska 68124), St. Criox Hospice (11207 W Dodge Rd Ste 250, Omaha, NE 68154), or the Autism Society (PO Box 45038 Omaha 68145). Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500

