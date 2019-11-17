Engen, Mary C.

Engen, Mary C. June 2, 1934 - November 15, 2019 Survived by her children: Mary Claire Ritter, Teri Eisenberg, Michael (Gail), Dave (Tiny), and William (Roxanne); 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and sister, Bridgett Foster. Family will receive friends Monday, November 18th, from 12:30pm to 1:30pm at the West Center Chapel, with SERVICES at 1:30pm. INTERMENT: Resurrection Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.