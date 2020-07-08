Engel, Yvonne Age 95 Of Elkhorn, NE. Survived by her daughters, Vicki Engel and Laurie Owens both of Elkhorn, NE; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. VISITATION Friday 10-11am. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Friday 11am, all at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Private Inurnment. Memorials to the family. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

