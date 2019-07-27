Engel, Sharon June April 3, 1941 - July 20, 2019 Survived by husband, Roger Ray Engel; children: Roger Dean Engel (Jackie), Joyce Stevens, and Jeff Engel; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Schroeder (Donica). The Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 28th from 1pm to 3pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Monday, July 29th at 10:30am at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5015 So. 80th St. in Ralston. Interment: Monday, July 29th at 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

