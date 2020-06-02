Emshoff, William

Emshoff, William Age 89 William Emshoff died at his Council Bluffs home on May 27, 2020. One of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 75 years. Current member of Broadway Park Congregation. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Carley (Webb); children, Curtis (Kristi) Emshoff, Arlington, TX; and Kimberly Emshoff, Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Derek (Rachel) Emshoff and Mikaella (Ryan) Rathbun; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Noah, and Addison; sisters, Mary Ann (Rex) Miller and Betty (John) James. Preceded in death by his parents, William H and Rubie (Kress) Emshoff; sister, Pauline (Mervin) Haverkamp; and brother, Robert (Claire) Emshoff. Due to Covid-19 concerns, private family services on June 6, 2020. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

