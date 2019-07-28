Emshoff, Wilbert E.

Emshoff, Wilbert E. Age 91 Omaha. Passed away on July 24, 2019. Wilbert was born in Avoca, NE on November 2, 1927 to the late John and Matilde (Koester) Emshoff. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and worked as a Corporate Pilot for Peter Kiewit and Warren Buffett. Wilbert is survived by his wife, Leora; daughters, Peggy Cox (Bill), and Debbie Schug (Mark); sons, Randy Emshoff (Janet), and Keith Emshoff (Terry); 5 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters. VISITATION: Monday, July 29, from 4-7pm at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday July 30, at 10:30am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Millard. INTERMENT at 2pm in Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Millard; or The Alzheimer's Association. BRAMAN MORTUARY-72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | 402-391-2171

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

