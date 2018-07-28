Emanuel, Gene F. On Thursday, July 26, 2018, Gene F. Emanuel, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 88. Gene was born on August 10, 1929 in Pleasant Valley, Nebraska. After graduating North Bend High School, he farmed until he was drafted by the United States Army to serve in the Korean War. Before he left, Gene proposed to his wife, Veronica Meister and they were married upon his return on January 27, 1953 At St. Boniface Church at Monterey, NE. They raised six sons and two daughters. Gene loved God, his family, farming and baseball. He was a founding member of the North Bend Central School Board, a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Council Knights of Columbus of North Bend and Father Leo Raus Assembly Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus of North Bend/Fremont, a Farm Service Agency County Committee member, and a member of the Parish Council of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. Gene was known for his work ethic, toughness, and firm handshake. He had an ability to connect with people in any given room – he never saw anyone as strangers, only friends to be made. His willingness to lend a helping hand and the loving way he treated others endeared him to those who had the privilege of knowing him. Gene is survived by his wife of 65 years, Veronica; their children, Mike (Connie) of Omaha, Jane (Rick Ratz) of Omaha, Nick (Dawn Willis) of Lakeland, FL, Francis (Carol) of North Bend, Jim of Omaha, Ann Hovis (Phil) of Lincoln, and Greg (Beth) of Arlington, VA. Gene and Veronica were blessed with 18 grandchildren – Lynne (Chris) Thompson and Christopher Emanuel; Christine and John Ratz; Alex and Liz Emanuel; Peter, John, Lauren, Sydney, Kaitlyn, and Lindsey Emanuel; Hannah, Meredith, and Simon Hovis; Michael, Katherine, and Caroline Emanuel and one great grandson, Henry Thompson. Gene is also survived by his brother, Dennis (Susan) of Lincoln and sister, Colette Feala of North Bend. He is preceded in death by son, Alan; parents, Francis and Edna (Dunker) Emanuel; and brother, Mark. FUNERAL MASS will be 10:30am, Monday, July 30, 2018 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. VISITATION Sunday from 4-7pm with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 6pm at St. Charles Catholic Church in North Bend. VISITATION will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. BURIAL with Military Honors conducted by North Bend V.F.W. Post #8223 and AmVets Post #20 and Morse Bluff American Legion Post #340 will be at Woodland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church-Facility Improvement Fund, or Gene F. Emanuel Memorial Scholarship (North Bend Central High School) or Batten Disease Support and Research Association. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main St., North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159 Moser Memorial Chapel 1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649 402-721-4490
