Emanuel, Dolores Ann (Ullrich) Age 96 Died on July 27th, 2019 at Nye Legacy. Mrs. Emanuel devoted her life to raising her nine children, and supporting her beloved husband of 71 years, Don Emanuel. Mrs. Emanuel was an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church where she was a longtime member of Catholic Daughters and other groups such as Christian Family Movement, Cursillo, Women's Circle and Bible Study. Her community volunteer efforts included working as a volunteer at Gallery 92 and as a docent at May Museum. Born on the Fourth of July, 1923, in Atkinson, NE to Winifred and Joseph Ullrich, she was raised on a farm near Webster, NE. She boarded with a family in West Point, NE while attending Guardian Angels Catholic High School. After graduation, she earned her Teaching Certificate from Midland College. She taught in rural Dodge County schools for four years before moving to Denver, CO where she worked for the Denver Mine and Smelting Co. She lived at St. Rose Residence for single girls while in Denver. She married Donald Emanuel on January 14, 1946 at St. Charles Catholic Church in North Bend, NE. During their lifetime, Mrs. Emanuel often worked side-by-side with her husband in their business ventures. Early in their marriage they owned and operated the Leigh World newspaper in Leigh, NE, where they worked together to report, print and deliver the weekly newspaper. Later in their marriage, they owned and operated Emanuel Printing, where they both worked until retirement in 1989. Survivors include 2 sons, Dan Emanuel of Omaha, and Martin (Florence) Emanuel of Centreville, VA; 6 daughters: Kathy (Harry) Shehtanian of Saratoga CA, Mary Pat Cheshier of Omaha, Ellen (Ron) Leifeld of Alva FL, Margaret Springer of Dallas TX, Joan (Tom) O'Gorman of Omaha, and Suzy (Tom) McDonald of Omaha; 1 sister, Patricia Minarick of Minneapolis, MN; 1 brother, Gerald Ullrich of Loveland, OH; 24 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Emanuel was preceded in death by her husband Donald; daughter Monica Connor of Omaha; granddaughter Christine Rickabaugh of Saratoga, CA; and brother, Raymond Ullrich of Las Vegas, NV. FUNERAL MASS: at 9:30am Friday, August 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. ROSARY with the Catholic Daughters will be said at 7pm Thursday, August 1, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, with VISITATION from 5-8pm Thursday, also at Moser Memorial Chapel. VISITATION will resume one hour prior to the Service at the Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools Endowment. Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490
