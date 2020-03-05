Elworth, Robert L. Sr. July 5, 1927 - March 2, 2020 Robert Leo Elworth, age 92, passed away on March 2, 2020. He was born July 5, 1927 in Omaha, NE to Clem and Anna Elworth. Robert 'Bob' grew up in Omaha and graduated from Holy Name Catholic High School in Omaha on the GI bill after serving in the Navy during WWII. He went on to earn a mechanical engineering degree at University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary 'Theresa' Daly Elworth in 1948. Bob spent the majority of his engineering career at the Corp of Engineers, with the last six career years at the National Park Service. He retired at age 58 and went on to work, almost full-time, as a volunteer for the St. Vincent de Paul Family Shelter and their food pantry for another 23 years. In 2013 he moved to Holiday Island, AR to be more centrally located to his children. Robert is survived by his children Robert Elworth of Willard, MO; Mark (Jo) Elworth of Golden, MO; Tom (Mary Lynn) Elworth of Wahoo, NE; Mary (Rex) Wright of Glenwood, IA; Joni (Harold) Kennedy of Clarkesville, GA; 21 grand-children and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Elworth; his son, Greg Elworth; his parents, Clem and Anna Elworth; his sisters Jo Elworth and Katherine Quelland; and his brother Herbert Elworth. VISITATION: Friday, March 6th, 6-7pm, with a Wake Service and Rosary starting at 7pm, at the John A Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel, 1010 No 72nd St, Omaha. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, March 7, 10am, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Society. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Elworth, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.