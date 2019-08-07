The family of Elvira (Cookie) Lujano want to thank family, friends, and extended family who sent cards, offered Masses, gave food, or just made phone calls to us during the time of her passing. It was all very much appreciated.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.