Elston, Richard "Dick" November 2, 1929 - May 19, 2020 Survived by wife, Elaine (Fittje); daughters and son-in-laws Karen and Rob Johnsen, Omaha, NE and Lea and Mike Connealy, Wayzata, MN; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Marlene Brentzel; brother, Marvin Elston; special nephews, Terry and Ryan Brentzel; and more friends and family then you could ever count. Born and raised in Columbus, Dick moved his young family to Tekamah when he found his calling with the Game & Parks Commission. Dick served as a Game Warden with the State of Nebraska from 1960-1988. He and Elaine retired to Blair and eventually moved to Omaha to be closer to great-grandchildren. Dick's greatest joy was spending time with family, friends and neighbors and they will serve as his legacy by spreading his love of animals, hunting/fishing, sharing stories, nature and photography. In lieu of flowers or gifts please consider a donation to Hearts United for Animals a no-kill shelter / sanctuary in Auburn, NE (hua.org). Dick loved all dogs (even ankle-biters) and really appreciated the work of this organization. Dick was loved and will be misseduntil we meet again.

