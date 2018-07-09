Elsasser, Stanley E. Apr 16, 1956 - Jul 7, 2018 Preceded in death by mother, Ruth; brother, Steve; brother-in-law, Rich Bellino; nephew, Dominick Bellino; and father-in-law, William Siggins. Survived by wife, Vickey; sons, Jeffrey (Stephanie), and Matthew (Allison) Elsasser; grandchildren, Jayden, Jordan, Avery and Paxton Elsasser; father, Don Elsasser; siblings, Jerry (Joyce) Elsasser, Mary Kay Bellino, Sue Bierle, James Elsasser, and Karen Stephenson; many nieces and nephews. Family will Receive friends Wednesday, July 11, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Thursday, July 12, at 11am at West Center Chapel. Interment: Hillcrest. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

