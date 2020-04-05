Elman, Richard C. "Dick" May 27, 1930 - April 4, 2020 Preceded in death by his wife Alice; and his son Michael. Survived by his children, Barbara (Dave) Elman, and Mark (Jennifer) Elman; grandchildren, Kelsey (Matt) Goldsmith, Taylor (Brenna) Elman, Katlynn Elman, and Allexa Elman; great-grandchildren, Eliza, Hayden and Rhett Goldsmith; and numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Monday 4-7pm at the Funeral Home. Private Funeral Mass at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Interment in St. John Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the Michael and Alice Elman Scholarship Fund at Gross Catholic High School. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Elman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.