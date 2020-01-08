Elliston, Gary Jr. July 14, 1963 - December 31, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Valdina Mackey. Survived by wife, Jacqueline; daughter, Amber Elliston; granddaughter, Dayton; father, Gary Elliston Sr.; siblings, Terrence, DeaShawn, Tony and Eris; other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, January 9, 6-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, Omaha. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, January 10, 10:30am at Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St., Omaha. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106 (402) 556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

