Ellison, Deloris M. April 21, 1926 - November 6, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Francis. Survived by children, Frank Ellison, Tim (Linda) Ellison, and Barb Brooks; grandson, Nick (April) Ellison; and great-grandchildren, Mariah and Keegan. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, November 12, at 11am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery. To leave condolences and for more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

