Ellis, Marlene Frances Jul 31, 1945 - Jul 22, 2018 Passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long illness. She is survived by her children, Colleen (Greg) Donahoe, Marvin (Trisha) Ellis, and Kim (Kevin) Christensen; five grandchildren: Brandon Donahoe, Courtney Donahoe, Maddie Ellis, Andrew Christensen, and Kylee Christensen. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, August 4, 10:30am at Kremer Funeral Home. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple St. 402-553-3155 www.kremerfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.