Ellis, Edna M. Sep 25, 1922 - Jul 9, 2018 Age 95. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Sallie Taylor; husband, Richard T. Ellis; children, Yvonne, Rodney, Alex and Anthony. Survived by children, Leuwania (Lulu) Bygrave Oak Park, MI; Yvette Davis, Sally Moody (Jim); son, Pierre, West Palm Beach, FL; a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. FUNERAL SERVICES: Friday, July 13, 2018, at Sacred Heart Church, 2218 Binney Street. VIEWING: 9am; FUNERAL: 10am. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. 402-505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.