Ellis, Donald Floyd December 22, 1927 - January 30, 2020 Born on December 22, 1927 at Clear Lake, SD; son of the late George and Linda Ellis. Attended Clear Lake School District, and graduated in 1946 and attended summer school at Bernard Beadle Teachers College in Madison, SD. He then began his 39 year teaching career at a rural one room school house, Fish Lake in Deual County under the direction of Maria Holen, the county superintendent. He then taught seven more years in a one room school in Deual County. During his last teaching position at John Gauger, he received his greetings from the United States Armed Forces. Then from 1953 to 1955 his basic training was at Fort Warden, WA, and then he went overseas to Japan and Korea. While in Korea, his company ran a prisoner of war camp on the island of Geoje Island. After an honorable discharge he returned to Clear Lake and earned a two year teaching certificate and began teaching at the Brandt Public Schools. He received the recognition of having a senior year book named in his honor. On May 27th, 1956, he was united in marriage to Nadine Adele Gullickson and two daughters were born to this union: Natalie Lynn Loseke of Shawnee, KS (married to Brian Loseke) and Nicole Dawn Thomason of Omaha (married to Jeremy Thomason). Both of them taught at the Brandt Public School in South Dakota, and two years at Clear Lake School Systems also in South Dakota. In 1960, both graduated from South Dakota State College with a four-year teaching diploma and they moved to Omaha and began teaching with the Omaha Public Schools (OPS) at Kellom and retired in 1991 from Ashland Park School. An alumnus of Dakota State College in Madison SD, Don was active in the Masonic Lodge having joined Brookings Masonic Lodge in South Dakota, receiving his fifty (50) year pin in 2009. He had a dual membership as a member of Covert Lodge No. 11 in Omaha, and the Tangier Shrine Hospital Float Unit serving as Secretary and Treasurer for over twenty-five (25) years. A member of the Order of the Eastern Star Trinity No. 299 and served as Worthy Patron twice in 1991 and 1993. He joined in 1966 and in 2016, a fifty year pin was received. Member of Millard American Legion #0374 in Omaha. Association of Retired School Personnel, he served as the Membership Chair for Omaha chapter. VISITATION: Monday, February 3, from 5-7 pm at the Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, February 4, 11am at the Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Omaha. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street, Omaha, NE 68106, 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.