Ellis, Donald Floyd December 22, 1927 - January 30, 2020 VISITATION will be Monday, February 3, from 5-7pm, with a MASONIC SERVICE at 7pm by the Covert Lodge # 11 AF&AM, all at the Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE will be Tuesday, February 4, 11am at the Funeral Home. INTERMENT in Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Omaha. MEMORIALS to the Tangier Shrine Transportation Fund. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street, Omaha, NE 68106, 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com
