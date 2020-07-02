Ellis, Daniel "Dan" Joseph May 17, 1965 - June 23, 2020 Daniel Joseph Ellis, son of Robert Ellis and Suzanne Orosco was born May 15, 1965 in Omaha, NE. His childhood years were spent in Gretna, NE area where he attended school and graduated from Gretna High School in 1983. In 1984 his son, Brandon was born. Dan attended college at the University of Nebraska. Dan worked for Kroger Concrete for about 10 years before moving to Spencer, IA in 1995 - he worked for Eaton Corp. about 20 years and started his own business, Black Line Burning Co., in which he did controlled burning-He married Sharlene Hansen September 14, 2013 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Spencer, IA and made their home in Ayrshire Iowa this past year. He enjoyed outdoor life and was a Husker fan; loved gardening, fishing, hunting, helped with youth groups and was a member of many organizations including Ducks Unlimited & Pheasants Forever. Dan passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Osceola Health Center in Sibley, IA at the age of 55. He was preceded in death by his father and nephew, Steve Schram. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Sharlene of Ayrshire, IA, one son Brandon (Stephanie) Behney of Gretna, NE. Three step-children, six grandchildren, his mother Suzanne (Jim) Orosco of Gretna, NE, one brother, four sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

