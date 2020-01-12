Elliott, Pat July 2, 1953 - January 6, 2020 Omaha. Pat Elliott passed away doing what he loved best, helping others. Survived by wife of 35 years, Peggy Elliott; four sons, Patrick, Jonathan, Michael, and Gabriel; two daughters, Kira Day, and Abigail Eberly; and 10 grandchildren. VISITATION: Sunday, 2-4pm, Mortuary. SERVICE: 10am Monday, January 13, Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108th Ave., Omaha. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials to Good News Prison Ministry or Omaha Rapid Response. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

